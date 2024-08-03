Rubina Dilaik Rocking Look In Traditional Maroon Red Kurta Set, Shares Unseen Photos From Family Wedding

Rubina Dilaik is a true Pahadan and has always been proud to carry off the culture associated with her family in every public gathering. The recent pictures posted by Rubina have her getting ready for a family wedding. And Rubina who is always class-personified when it comes to fashion, is dressed to the best of her abilities for the function. Rubina fans will not stop talking about her rich look in this wedding get-up. Rubina looks amazing in her traditional maroon-red kurta set.

Rubina is seen adapting simple jewellery for this dressing style. She has put the sindoor on her forehead which is seen. She is all smiles in this amazing traditional fashion style. Well, Rubina poses the perfect picture and exhibits her Pahadan class and exquisiteness in this attire. She is also seen dancing with ladies from her family and friends circle.

She writes on social media,

rubinadilaik

Always rooted in my tradition and culture, as I proudly call myself a Pahadan ….

Courtesy: Instagram

Very true!! Rubina stuns one and all when she gets clad in her Pahadi-style traditional styling. Are you all in awe of this beauty that Rubina exudes?

