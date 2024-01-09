Rubina Dilaik Shares An Important Message For Fans With Unseen Pregnancy Photos

Rubina Dilaik, with her husband Abhinav Shukla, recently welcomed twin baby girls. And after a month of birth, they proudly expressed their gratitude and excitement at the two angels’ arrival. Since then, the couple has been enjoying parenthood. And they didn’t fail to share pictures with their little ones. However, today, Rubina Dilaik dropped some unseen photos and videos from her pregnancy period with an important message for fans.

Rubina Dilaik’s important message

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rubina Dilaik dropped a long message for her sharing her pregnancy experience and body transformation. She also emphasized prioritizing our body and valuing it. “People laughed when I said my body is my temple ( but it didn’t bother me😄) …….. Just because of this awareness, I could easily transition from This life transforming journey of my pregnancy into Postpartum just because I was mindful about my body and its worth …….. Your body is what will carry you till your Last day on Earth, worship it.”

In the shared images, Rubina Dilaik shows her transformation from the beginning of her pregnancy to embracing it till the last month. In the video, Rubina Dilaik shows how she exercised throughout her pregnancy and how she has transformed herself beautifully.

