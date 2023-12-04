Rubina Dilaik Shares ‘Little Toes Kicking,’ Flaunting Baby Bump In Woolen Dress

Mother-to-be Rubina Dilaik is making hearts melt with her pregnancy glow and the adorable phrase the actress is going through in her life. Ever since the announcement of the good news, the diva has treated her fans with gorgeous glimpses and every update about her pregnancy. Yet again, the diva shares adorable photos of herself embracing pregnancy and also shares the news of her baby kicking her inside the womb. Let’s take a look below.

Sharing this news, Rubina Dilaik, in her caption, wrote, “These little toes kicking.. captured so beautifully by @littletoesbymuskan (with two white hearts).”

For the latest photoshoot, Rubina Dilaik wore a comfortable, warm outfit, as per the weather. The Shakti actress wore a beige turtle neck woolen dress with full sleeves. She completes her style with the netted stockings and thigh-high boots. With the golden hoop earrings, she adds a golden touch. At the same time, her soft, wavy curl hairstyle, shiny eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and brown lips elevate her enchanting appearance.

Posing for the photo, Rubina Dilaik beautifully embraces her baby bump. In the other photos, Rubina poses with her husband, and those candid shots look like a complete family. Their happiness is visible on their faces, and we can’t wait for the little one to join them.

