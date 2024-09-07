Television | Celebrities

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla became parents of two lovely baby girls in November last year. Now, the actress shared a throwback pregnancy photoshoot expressing her surreal feeling.

Rubina Dilaik is currently embracing motherhood, becoming the mother of two cute little princesses, Jeeva and Edhaa. The actress and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, were blessed with twin baby girls on 27 November 2023. Since then, the duo has been enjoying the feeling of becoming parents. With the new chapter, the actress learned about the beauty of being a mother, and to share that with the world, she even started a podcast, especially for moms in the entertainment world. And yet again, Rubina dropped some throwback photos from her pregnancy photoshoot, feeling nostalgic and surreal.

On Friday, 6 September, Rubina took to her Instagram and shared throwback photos from her pregnancy photoshoot. At the same time, the actress also expressed her surreal feeling as it has been a year since the photoshoot, and the actress is in disbelief that one year has already passed. She captioned the post, “A Year Ago time “TRULY” flies.”

In the first photo, Rubina looks breathtakingly beautiful, flaunting her huge baby bump in a floral-printed bikini, which the actress teamed with a white baggy shirt. Posing in the backdrop of a pool and Sunny skies, the actress looks stunning. With black glasses and an open hairstyle, she added a cool touch. Throughout the photos, the actress flaunts her bold and fearless look, embracing her pregnancy.

Rubina Dilaik tied the knot with Abhinav Shukla in June 2018 in a private ceremony in Shimla.