Rubina Dilaik is one of the most admired and charming divas in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the Hindi TV industry for many years and well, that’s why, come what may, she’s always managed to hold her ground and do wonders for herself. The thing that separates her from majority of her other contemporaries is that she’s always been very innovative and creative in her approach towards work. Be it in daily TV soaps or reality shows, Rubina Dilaik has always managed to win hearts of everyone with perfection. To talk about reality show and movies, she has done great work in projects like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, ZEE5 movie Ardh and we have loved all of it.

Check out this viral video of Rubina Dilaik dancing her heart out in a new video:

Whenever Rubina Dilaik shares new and engaging content on her social media handle to mesmerize and entertain her fans, internet is always in awe and drooling for real. Well, to tell you all a little bit about Rubina Dilaik and her latest video, she’s seen dancing her heart out with her co-star and well, we love the sync that they have in their dance move. She’s seen dancing in a deep-neck crop top and grey joggers and well, we are truly in awe. See below folks –

