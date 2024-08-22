Rubina Dilaik Steps Out For Yummy Date With Someone Very Special, Find Who?

Rubina Dilaik is a popular Indian actress known for her stints in Choti Bahu, Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and others. Besides her charm on screen, she is known for her social media presence, which provides fans with insights into her personal and professional life. However, today, the actress introduces her fans to her special date partner. Let’s find out below.

Rubina Dilaik’s Yummy Date With Someone Special

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rubina shared a series of photos showcasing a glimpse of her yummy date with someone special. For those who are wondering who someone special is, let us reveal that Rubina stepped out to spend quality time with her sister and little son, Veda. Maasi Rubina enjoyed her day with the little one; these photos prove it. In her caption, the actress revealed that it was her first date with Veda, “First Lunch Date with #Veda.”

In the first photo, Rubina posed with her sister Rohini Dilaik, and both of them closely held Veda, creating an adorable moment. In the next photo, Rubina smiles, posing beside Veda. In contrast, the other photos show a glimpse of yummy pizzas and lunch special food. Rubina enjoyed every moment with the little boy, which highlights Maasi’s love. However, the last photo turns out to be a million-dollar photo showcasing Rubina and Veda’s pure bond. Reacting to these adorable photos, Rubina’s husband, Abhinav Shukla, in the comments, said, “”O la Mera golu! (With a red heart).”