Rubina Dilaik is one of the most gorgeous and scintillating actresses around in the Hindi TV industry. The thing that has impressed fans the most about Rubina Dilaik is that come what may, she’s always worked incredibly hard to become the sensation that she is. Rubina Dilaik has never really believed in limiting herself and her abilities. That’s why, whenever she was at the apex of her career on TV, she decided to explore the world of reality shows with projects like Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. And well, just when a lot of critics might have written her off as just someone who does work on TV, she made her debut in the ZEE5 film titled “Ardh”. The movie also had Rajpal Yadav in the lead role alongside her.

Rubina Dilaik melts internet with her adorable ‘Barbie’ doll avatar:

Whenever Rubina Dilaik shares pretty and super adorable content on her Instagram handle to woo and charm her fans, netizens always love it and can’t keep calm for real. More often than not, she shares funny reel videos of herself or some interesting content with her husband Abhinav Shukla. This time, Rubina Dilaik is seen giving the world a glimpse of her ‘Barbie’ doll avatar and well, we are all truly crushing. See below folks –

Personal Life:

Some time back, Rubina Dilaik was seen exploring the mountains during her travel diaries and her Instagram account is filled with interesting content from the beautiful location. Do check out all of it. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com