Saree Essentials: Shweta Tiwari and Shraddha Arya curl the desi code for women

Shweta Tiwari and Shraddha Arya have recently stolen the spotlight with their jaw-dropping saree ensembles, proving once again that this six-yard wonder is far from going out of style

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Sep,2023 18:35:32
Buckle up, fashion aficionados, because we’re about to dive headfirst into the mesmerizing world of saree fashion, and we’ve got two Bollywood stunners leading the way! Shweta Tiwari and Shraddha Arya have recently stolen the spotlight with their jaw-dropping saree ensembles, proving once again that this six-yard wonder is far from going out of style. It’s time to take a delightful journey through their sartorial choices, add a dash of your personality, and turn heads as you curl up the desi code for women. Get ready for a fashion adventure that’s as exciting as it is stylish!

Shweta Tiwari’s Embellished Elegance

Picture this: Shweta Tiwari dazzling in a beautiful embellished beige see-through saree. It’s a vision of sheer elegance! To recreate this look, find a similar saree with delicate embellishments and pair it with a sleek plunge neck stylish blouse. The key here is to strike a balance between sophistication and sensuality, just like Shweta. If you want to make it even more personalized, you can experiment with different colors that complement your skin tone or opt for a contrasting blouse to add a pop of drama. Now, let your inner diva shine by styling your long locks into a sleek black mane, just like Shweta. Keep your makeup minimal to let your outfit do the talking, and opt for subtle accessories like statement earrings or a cocktail ring to complete the look. You’ll be turning heads at any special occasion, for sure!

Shraddha Arya’s Effortless Chic

If you’re leaning towards an effortlessly chic vibe, take a page from Shraddha Arya’s style book. She flaunts a blue abstract printed cotton saree with a simple white blouse design – it’s casual yet oozing with charm. To channel this look, choose a cotton saree in a playful print and pair it with a fuss-free blouse. The beauty of this style is its versatility. You can personalize it by experimenting with different prints, fabrics, and blouse designs. Embrace your natural beauty with little to no makeup and let your hair flow in gentle waves like Shraddha. When it comes to hair, you can also opt for a braided hairstyle or a messy bun for a more relaxed look. Strap on some stylish sandals and finish off your ensemble with a pair of gorgeous oxidized jhumkas or dangly earrings for that perfect blend of tradition and trend.

Remember, fashion is not just about following trends; it’s about expressing your unique style. So, whether you’re going all-out glamorous like Shweta Tiwari or keeping it effortlessly chic like Shraddha Arya, make it your own and rock the desi code with confidence. Fashion is your canvas, and the saree is your masterpiece! Your personal touch is what will truly make your saree style stand out in the crowd.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

