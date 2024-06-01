Sayli Salunkhe talks about switching gears to play a young, independent woman in Pukaar – Dil Se Dil Tak

Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah’s new show on Sony TV, Pukaar – Dil Se Dil Tak features Sayli Salunke in the lead role, and the actress is excited about this project. She says, as the name suggests, the show is about a call for connection between a mother and her lost daughters and also two sisters.

Says Sayli who was last seen in Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si for Star Plus, “Pukaar – Dil Se Dil Tak conveys its essence right in the title. It’s about a call—a mother’s call for her lost daughters—and the daughters’ call for connection. It’s about the bond between a mother and her daughters, the connection between the sisters, and the ties of friendship. This call represents the longing to reconnect, to revive lost memories, and for fate to bring them back together. It’s a very beautiful show, so please make sure to watch it.”

Speaking of the show, she says that it is full of connections, emotions, thrills, fun, comedy, and many other elements. The story begins by showing how two young girls, at the age of five, get separated from their parents in an accident. For the next 20 years, their mother searches for them tirelessly. Due to the trauma of the incident, the girls have no memory of their past. If they do remember anything, it’s only the painful parts, which they prefer to forget.

She says, “The two girls are raised separately by different families, each with their own way of upbringing. As a result, the girls grow up to be very different from each other. However, fate brings them together as friends, unaware that they are actually sisters. Their paths cross, and they form a strong bond of friendship. Eventually, destiny also leads them to their mother, but they still don’t know their true identities.”

“The story takes various twists and turns as they try to uncover their family’s past and their true identities. Pukaar – Dil Se Dil Tak is a beautiful narrative about emotions and the powerful pull of family ties. This show promises to deliver a blend of all these elements, making it a compelling watch,” she adds.

Sayli’s show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si went off-air recently, and she confesses that she auditioned for many shows, and mentions that her approach has always been to take on the first show where she gets finalised. “When I learned about the story of Pukaar – Dil Se Dil Tak, I was excited. My character is a 26-year-old strong, independent girl who is a lawyer. I felt this role would allow me to do something different,” she avers.

“In my previous shows, I played very mature characters, so I wanted a change. Age plays a big role in casting; people often get similar roles repeatedly. Having played mother roles in my last two shows, it was important for me to prove that I could do more. Now, I am playing a young woman, and I hope to do justice to this role. It can be challenging to switch gears because your subconscious retains elements from previous roles, affecting your body language. But that’s the fun part of taking on new challenges. That’s what our job as actors is all about. Without challenges, it can become boring, even if we’re earning well. Challenges make it interesting and fun,” she ends.