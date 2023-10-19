Shaheer Sheikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar & Jay Soni Are Handsome Hunks In Contemporary Outfits

Shaheer Sheikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Jay Soni are top stars in the Television world. The actor, with their on-screen performances, has garnered massive love. And now, with their contemporary styles, they flaunt their handsome hunk side in photos. Let’s check it out.

Shaheer Sheikh’s Contemporary Style

The actor serves cool boy vibes in his new avatar. For the photoshoot, Shaheer dons a black t-shirt paired with grey jeans. She completes his look with the funky brown jacket. The gold pendant chain and brown bracelet adorn his appearance. He poses fierce in the photos, flaunting his handsome hunk vibes.

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Bossy Style

The ruler of hearts, Dheeraj Dhoopar, opts for a white t-shirt paired with a blue blazer. The multi-color checkered pants look attractive. The actor styles his bossy look with a silver chain and a pendant chain. At the same time, the chunky wristwatch and rings add an extra dose of sophistication. He poses, flaunting his edgy jawline in the handsome hunk avatar.

Jay Soni

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Jay Soni is a heartthrob actor in the town. In the latest photos, he looks charming with his simple fashion. Inspired by the contemporary style, Jay dons a black high-neck t-shirt paired with light-colored pants. He keeps his simple silver wristwatch in his hand.

Whose look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box.