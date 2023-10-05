Television | Celebrities

Shaheer Sheikh's Netflix Film Do Patti; Here's Everything You Want To Know

Shaheer Sheikh will be seen in the upcoming Netflix project and this one is a biggie for sure. He will interact with the best in business in Bollywood. And this news has his fans rejoicing. Read here for all details.

05 Oct,2023
Shaheer Sheikh has been in the headline news for the last many days!! He was rumoured to be replacing Harshad Chopda in the Rajan Shahi Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, Shaheer denied the news to the media and said that he was not approached for the same. Now, well, all the Shaheeh Sheikh fans can brace themselves for bigger news!! Shaheer will be seen in a big OTT project and this time with a flurry of huge stars!! He notified us the same on social media and we are buzzing with positivity and so are his fans!!

Shaheer who had debuted on OTT medium with Paurashpur, will star in Netflix’s new project titled Do Patti, that will be produced by Kriti Sanon. Kriti will not be acting in this project, but will be producing it. The project which is produced by Kathha Pictures will also have Kajol in it, as per the early buzz that we see.

A report on Shaheer’s big OTT project was discussed at filmibeat.com and we take reference from that story for our write-up here.

You can take a look at the Insta pictures from the same project here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Truly, Shaheer’s fans came up with many posts showing their happiness at this big collaboration for work that Shaheer had with Kriti Sanon. It will be a wonderful role for sure, as Shaheer picks his roles with utmost clarity and vision.

Well, are you all gearing up for this project where Shaheer gets a chance to share screen space with Kajol?

IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

