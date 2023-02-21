Jannat Zubair’s latest song ‘Babu Shona Mona’ is currently trending on YouTube. The actress has sung it herself, prompting her versatility to the world. The star while now has showcased her stunning mellifluous voice to the world, has also earned love and recognition from the world with her work as an actress. Some of her prominent tv shows include Phulwa, Tu Aashiqui and others.

Jannat has also worked in movies as a child actor. Some of her prominent films include, Luv Ka The End, where she worked with Shraddha Kapoor. She has also worked in the movie Hichki alongside Rani Mukherji. The movie earned Jannat immense love from the netizens. She was last seen in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 alongside other tv stars.

And it’s been then that she got friends with Shivangi Joshi. The duo became too close on the sets of KKK itself and continues to share a beautiful bond with each other. Speaking of that, today, Jannat and Shivangi have collaborated together to the song ‘Babu Shona Mona’ by Jannat Zubair, and we definitely are crushing over it.

Shivangi Joshi sharing the video, she wrote, “You’re killing it @jannatzubair29 Congratulations on your song baby…”, as the two dance together to the song. The beauties looked stunning together in their gorgeous blue outfits, as she groove all crazy to the song.

Here take a look at the video-

Did you give Babu Shona Mona an ear? Let us know in the comments below