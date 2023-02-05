Shivangi Joshi, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress took to her Instagram handle to share a ravishing photoshoot in a beautiful saree appeal. The actress has always prompted queen like vibes with her appeals on social media. Owing that the actress has now again dropped the chicest photoshoot in an organza saree on her Instagram handle, leaving her fans amused to core.

In the pictures, we can see Shivangi Joshi wearing a beautiful organza see-through saree with beautiful maple leaf prints all over. She teamed the look with a matching blue printed blouse with strings on the back to secure to the blouse. The diva completed the look with a sleek straight hair, beautiful filled-in eyebrows, dewy winged eyes and nude pink lips.

Sharing the pictures, Shivangi Joshi captioned the pictures with the lyrics of ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ by Lata Mangeshkar. She picked up on the lyrics, “shayad phir is janam mein, mulakat ho na ho” here take a look-

Further Details:

Outfit: @prajhnaashettyofficial

Styled by @stylingbyvictor @sohail_mughal__

Assistant Stylist: @ebthestylecoach

Clicked by @haroon_ali15

On the work front, Shivangi Joshi was last seen in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Earlier to that, she was in the show Balika Vadhu 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her work as Naira in the show YRKKH got her the most love all across the country. However, her classic stunts and adventure hunt in KKK12 also got her fans shockingly amused. She is also popular on social media, and owns a whopping number of followers on Instagram.