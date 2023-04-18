Shivangi Joshi, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video giving an insight about her summer skincare routine. The popular television actress believes that it is highly important to take care of your skin during the summers. She also asserted that how sunscreen is important to use during the summers. She shared a video on her social media handle, where we can hear her adding on the details about skincare for summer.

Scroll down beneath to check the video-

Shivangi Joshi shares insights from her summer skincare

In the video, we can hear Shivangi Joshi talking about the importance of skincare. The actress can be seen wearing a stylish orange deep neck flared dress. The diva completed the look with her long beautiful hair. Her makeup looked on point, as she decked it up with dewy eyes and pink lips.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “scream, you scream, we all scream for sunscreen!”, she added, “Vitamin C + E Sunscreen, enjoy the quick absorbing water-light texture that protects your skin against damaging UVA, UVB and blue light rays. 0 white cast, 100% protection! Get the glow that’s brighter than the sun today!”

Summer Skincare

Summer skincare is incredibly important as the hot and humid weather can cause a range of skin issues, including sunburn, dehydration, breakouts, and premature aging. The intense UV rays from the sun can damage the skin and cause photoaging, which can result in wrinkles, dark spots, and a dull complexion.