Sarees have evolved from merely just a traditional garment to a statement piece that can turn heads! Saree fashion has become a creative hotspot as designers experiment with various fabrics, prints, and styles. No wonder, that it became one of a kind obsession for every Indian out there. Owing to that, these popular beauties from television industry Shivangi Joshi and Jennifer Winget astounded us with their preppy looks in shimmer sarees. Check out-

Shivangi Joshi looks bright and gorgeous in her yellow shimmer saree

Shivangi Joshi stands out from the crowd once again. The actress shared some exclusive round of pictures on her social media handle, where we can spot her all stunning in her yellow floral saree avatar. The golden hue suited Joshi well. What’s more, the shimmery embroidered border stole the entire hang of it. The actress completed the look with her sleek mid-parted hairbun. She rounded it off with yellow roses and stylish matching accessories.

Jennifer Winget drops stunning look in her shimmery saree

The popular television actress took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures on social media. The actress looked stunning in her intricated designer saree. She completed the look with her sleeveless black blouse. The actress completed the look with her mid-parted curled hairdo. Her makeup looked perfect as she decked it up with filled-in eyebrows, dewy soft winged eyes and nude pink lips.

Here take a look-

Who do you think has got the best look in a shimmery saree? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned.