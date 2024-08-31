Television | Celebrities

Shivangi Joshi gives a sneak peek into Jannat Zubair's unforgettable 23rd birthday celebrations, capturing the birthday girl's carefree dance moments.

Jannat Zubair’s 23rd birthday bash has been the talk of the town, with close friends and family members sharing glimpses of the joyous celebration. Shivangi Joshi, one of Jannat’s dear friends, has now shared an unseen glimpse from the party.

Shivangi’s Instagram story reveals Jannat’s carefree and joyful side as she dances her heart out. The birthday girl looks stunning in a white top and pink mini skirt, with her open hair adding to her radiant appearance.

Jannat Zubair shared her birthday dump on Instagram to showcase the festivities. The photos and videos featured her posing with a delicious birthday cake, cutting it with her family, and celebrating with friends like Reem Sameer Shaikh, Mr. Faisu (Faisal Shaikh), and Shivangi Joshi.

The birthday celebrations seemed to be an intimate affair, with Jannat’s parents and brother, Ayaan Zubair Rahmani, in attendance. The squad’s energetic cheer of “23 yay” was the perfect culmination of the special day.

Jannat Zubair’s Rise to Fame:

Jannat Zubair Rahmani has established herself as a talented actress and social media influencer. She gained recognition for her Kashi- – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Phulwa, and Tu Aashiqui roles. In 2022, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, finishing fourth.

Jannat’s acting career began in 2008 as a child artist in Chand Ke Paar Chalo. She debuted Punjabi with Kulche Chole and has worked in Bollywood films like Hichki, Luv Ka The End, and Aagaah: The Warning.

Friendship Goals:

Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair’s friendship is a testament to the strong bonds formed in the entertainment industry. Their camaraderie and shared moments have captivated fans, making their friendship a beloved aspect of their public lives.

As Jannat Zubair embarks on another year of her life and career, fans and friends wish her continued success and happiness.