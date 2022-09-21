The beauties from the tv industry, Shraddha Arya and Surbhi Jyoti have now hurled with sheer embellished salwar lookbooks on social media handles. The stars are known for their iconic fashion moments over the years, and their gorgeous pictures on Instagram are keeping us all enticed.

Shraddha Arya

The gorgeous ever Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya has now shared a gorgeous set of pictures on her gram, where we could spot her all dreamy wearing a beautiful pink floral salwar suit. She teamed it with a wavy hairdo and minimal makeup.

Here take a look-

Surbhi Jyoti

A video of Surbhi Jyoti has surfaced online, where we could spot her absolutely otherworldly, as she wore a sheer designer intricate salwar suit, teamed with cheeky costume jewellery and sleek hairdo. The diva gave off vibes that of a queen as the video went on social media.