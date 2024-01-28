Shraddha Arya turns glam doll in pista green embroidered lehenga set

Television diva Shraddha Arya recently left fans awestruck in a stunning pista green embroidered lehenga set that exuded sheer elegance and grace. The actress donned a chic golden embroidered lehenga blouse, perfectly complemented by a heavily embroidered stylish skirt, creating a mesmerizing ensemble that showcased her impeccable style.

Shraddha elevated the look with a sophisticated sleek hairbun, adding a touch of regality to the overall appearance. Her eyes stole the spotlight with gorgeous eye makeup, featuring a perfectly executed winged eyeliner that accentuated her gaze. The vibrant ensemble was completed with striking red lips, creating a perfect balance of bold and classic.

Accessorizing with a stylish heavy jewelry set, Shraddha Arya effortlessly blended tradition with contemporary flair. The ornate jewelry served as the perfect finishing touch, enhancing the overall grandeur of her attire.

Shraddha Arya’s fashion choices continue to captivate, and this recent appearance is no exception. Her ability to effortlessly carry intricate ensembles with poise and grace solidifies her status as a style icon in the entertainment industry. As fans showered praise on her social media, it’s evident that Shraddha Arya’s fashion game remains unparalleled, setting new benchmarks for ethnic glamour.