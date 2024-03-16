Shraddha Arya VS Mouni Roy: Who Looks Dreamy In Blue Thigh-high Slit Gown?

When it comes to fashion, Shraddha Arya and Mouni Roy are trendsetters. The Kundali Bhagya actress often dazzles in elegant gowns and ethereal sarees. On the other hand, the Brahmastra actress is popular for experimenting with new looks and creating a buzz with her fashion. Both actresses combine traditional and contemporary elements effortlessly, making heads turn with their fashion choices. In 2022, both the divas graced their look in blue thigh-high slit gowns, and it will be interesting to find out who styled it dreamily.

Shraddha Arya In Blue Thigh-high

For a dinner date, the gorgeous Shraddha wore a blue satin dress featuring a butterfly neckline defining her bustline. The outfit hugged her body so perfectly that it defined her curves and overall figure. The side extreme slit gives her sexy charm. The actress kept it comfortable yet sassy and tied her hair in a bun. With minimal makeup and glossy pink lips, she looks wow. The diamond earrings add a statement touch. She completes her overall appearance with the medium-sized heels, keeping it classy for dinner. Her simple yet sparkling allure gives her dreamy vibes.

Mouni Roy In Blue Thigh-high Slit

Enjoying ‘me time’ at home, Mouni rocked her look in a beautiful blue dress. The outfit has a cowl neckline showcasing her bust, unlike Shraddha. The fitting bodice, followed by the flowy bottom, gives her comfortable vibes. The thigh-high slit pattern raises the Hotness bar. Making it different from Shraddha, Mouni left her hair open in a straight hairstyle. In contrast, the no-makeup look grabbed our attention. With a simple look, she looks beautiful.

Both Shraddha and Mouni looked gorgeous in the photos. It is difficult to choose one name, but as dreamy allure is a concern, Shraddha looked like a fairytale princess.

Do you agree? Please share your opinion in the comments box below.