Shraddha Arya is an ardent social media user. The actress has time and again got her fans wowed with her style and sheer fashion sense. Given that, with the Valentine’s Day approaching, Shraddha got the best way to sort your plans out for the day in a latest video on Instagram. And if you are planning it big with your dear one, here’s what you need to grab on:

In the video, we can first see Shraddha Arya looking all dolled up in a pink corseted bralette. She teamed the bralette with silver trousers. The actress completed the entire look with long wavy hair, gorgeous eyes, filled-in eyebrows and nude pink lips. She then transitioned her look into a sheer black bodycon mini dress. The outfit featured beautiful feathery sleeves and sleek diamond accessories.

Sharing the video, Shraddha Arya wrote, ““Kaun hai wo jisne palat ke mujhe nahi dekha?” “This Valentine’s Day, help me choose my Date Night Look and fall in love with my @orrajewellery V-Day faves 💖”

Here take a look-

One wrote, “Shraddha you are so beautiful yrr♥♥”

Another commented, “Yaar aap aur dheeraj kab ek saath aa rahe ho.we missed u so much”

A third user wrote, “Sarya aap mere favorite the.. Or ho.. Par thode moti ho gyi ho… Please ab aise kapde na pehna karo”

She is currently in the show Kundali Bhagya. The actress shot to fame with the music video Soniye Hiriye and since then, she’s been all been shining through out. And her honed skills in KB remains as her most admired work of all times.

What are your thoughts on the above fashion reel by Shraddha Arya? Let us know in the comments below. And for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.