Shweta Tiwari Gives Coolest Tag To Daughter Palak Tiwari Rumor BF Ibrahim Ali Khan Sister Sara Ali Khan

Television actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, debuted in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” There are rumors that she is dating Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Shweta recently praised Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and described her as “classy and coolest.” She also tagged various industry personalities, including Karan Johar, adding depth to the engaging conversation.

Shweta Tiwari Candid Talk Interview-

In the candid interview with FilmyGyan, Shweta Tiwari was asked about Doodh ka Dhoodh Paani Ka Paani in front of mother and father and asked, “Aapka ka kabhi puncture kabhi hua hai? Shweta Tiwari says, “Waha pe kuch hum karte hai we are this we are that, gharpe aate hi chal chup-chap, chal ye kar, Khana kha. For them aap wahi baccha ho agar aap patle ho rahe ho then intentional nahi hai bhai, so you have to eat those two extra rotis with extra ghee aur aapko Sunna padta hai.”

The interviewer asks, woh dekh ke aapke family ka kya reaction tha? Shweta says that, “meri family toh Kehti hai ki kya bolte hai log, hum toh aise karte hi nahi hai.”

Shweta Tiwari’s Tag Segment On Karan Johar And Sara Ali Khan

In the interview, the interviewer added a fun segment to her interview with a hashtag. Shweta Tiwari was asked about Karan Johar and which hashtag she’d give him. Shweta Tiwari said, “#Misunderstood.” The interviewer asked about the Sara Ali Khan hashtag, and Shweta Tiwari replied by giving #Bindass. And also asked about Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari gave two tags, “#Beti #Honest.”

