Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh are here again with their latest insights from their lives. The stars are avid social media users. The stars own a huge fan following on their Instagram, all thanks to their amazing posts and pictures that they share on their gram. As of now they have shared some candid moments.

Siddharth Nigam took to his Instagram stories where we can see him riding in an auto. The actor took a hairstyle inspiration from Salman Khan’s look from the movie Tere Naam. The epic look alike moment that Nigam dropped looked right on the vibe.

In the picture, we can see Nigam wearing a stylish black shirt that he teamed with a black cross bag. He clicked the candid selfie and shared it on his gram.

Nigam shot to fame with the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actor played the title lead in the show. He debuted with the movie Dhoom 3 as a child actor, though. Later to that he got featured in several other tv shows. Aladdin however gave him the fame he deserved. As of now he is gearing up for the upcoming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

On the other hand, Ashi Singh, who is currently in the show Meet took to her Instagram handle to share a video straight from the sets of the show. The actress can be seen having a cherishing time with her costar in the video.

Sharing the moment, Ashi wrote, “Just Meet things

“Sarkar tu to gayo” 9

Watch Meet 6pm on Zee TV everyday

#AshiSingh #AshiSinghReels #MeetOnZeeTV #MeetBadlegiDuniyaKiReet ##MeetAurMeet

#MeetAurManmeet”

Here take a look-