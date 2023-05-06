Sister Goals: Pranali Rathod And Karishma Sawant's Quirky Love

Check out Pranali Rathods and Karishma Sawant of screen fun and sister vibes

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant are famous actresses on Television. The duo has won millions of Hearts as onscreen sisters playing the role of Akshara and Aarohi. Both the actress playing onscreen sister roles have formed an inseparable bond even off-screen. Their pictures, videos, and fun time together often buzzes in the headlines. Check out this beautiful reel video of the duo below.

Pranali Rathod And Karishma Sawant’s Bond

Onscreen sisters Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant share a great bond with each other. In the Instagram reel below, the duo is acting in the beautiful song Kuch Toh Hua Hai from the iconic film Kal Ho Na featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan. The actress captioned her post, “AruAkshu.” Both actresses are rivals on screen but share the sweetest bond off-screen.

Reacting to the reel video user spammed the comments section.

A user wrote, “So sweet sister dance.”

The second person commented, “I love you krashma you are my favorite favorite atress | love you are my favourite.”

“Love you both aru and akshu di,” commented the third person.

The fourth said, “I love you both Aru and Akshu very much.”

While many users expressed their love via emoticons, what is your preference?

A couple of days ago, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant and Harshad Chopda attended a birthday party where the duo adored each other.

Thank you.