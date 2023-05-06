ADVERTISEMENT
Sister Goals: Pranali Rathod And Karishma Sawant's Quirky Love

Check out Pranali Rathods and Karishma Sawant of screen fun and sister vibes

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 May,2023 01:05:19
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant are famous actresses on Television. The duo has won millions of Hearts as onscreen sisters playing the role of Akshara and Aarohi. Both the actress playing onscreen sister roles have formed an inseparable bond even off-screen. Their pictures, videos, and fun time together often buzzes in the headlines. Check out this beautiful reel video of the duo below.

Pranali Rathod And Karishma Sawant’s Bond

Onscreen sisters Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant share a great bond with each other. In the Instagram reel below, the duo is acting in the beautiful song Kuch Toh Hua Hai from the iconic film Kal Ho Na featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan. The actress captioned her post, “AruAkshu.” Both actresses are rivals on screen but share the sweetest bond off-screen.

Reacting to the reel video user spammed the comments section.

A user wrote, “So sweet sister dance.”

The second person commented, “I love you krashma you are my favorite favorite atress | love you are my favourite.”

“Love you both aru and akshu di,” commented the third person.

The fourth said, “I love you both Aru and Akshu very much.”

While many users expressed their love via emoticons, what is your preference? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

A couple of days ago, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant and Harshad Chopda attended a birthday party where the duo adored each other.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri makes a hasty decision; reveals truth about Abhir
Pranali Rathod Looks Mesmerizing In Mirror; Check Out
Pranali Rathod Sparkles In Glittery Mini Dress, Avinash Mukherjee Loves It
Do You Know? Pranali Rathod Has Hidden Vocal Talent; Check Out
11 Lesser Known Facts About YRKKH Fame Pranali Rathod
5 Intriguing Facts About Pranali Rathod You Must Know
Bae Suzy To Taylor Swift: Stars Lee Min Ho Have Been Linked With
Munawar Faruqui's Noor Trending On YouTube, Check Out Now
Watch: Sanju Samson smashes front-foot six off short ball in game against Gujarat Titans, video goes viral
Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas
The Kerala Story Review: Needed To Be Told
Neha Kakkar Enjoys Vacation With Food And Beautiful Sunsets; See Pics
