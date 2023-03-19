Gurmeet Choudhary took to his Instagram handle to share a beautiful, adorable video of his daughter Lianna Choudhary. The actor along with wife Debina Bonnerjee, who is also an actor welcomed Lianna to their life. Ever since, the couple has been sharing beautiful adorable videos online, giving us pure family goals.

As of now, as Gurmeet shared it on his Instagram handle, we can see the actor in his casual adorn. He wore a stylish white tank top that he teamed with blue shorts. He kept his hair messy and curly, securing with a hairband. The actor recorded video as he went out with his daughter to take an evening stroll on the streets. Lianna can be seen all cute in her outfit, as she interacts with her father in all happiness and love.

Sharing the video, Gurmeet wrote, “My love” along with love heart emoji. The couple has also created a separate profile for Lianna on Instagram, and sharing the video, Gurmeet also tagged Lianna’s Instagram profile. Gurmeet owns a huge fanbase on his Instagram handle, so does his wife Debina.

Earlier, the couple welcoming their baby daughter to the world, shared an adorable video, and wrote, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022 🌸 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina.”

