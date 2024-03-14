Soul Sisters: Shraddha Arya And Anjum Shaikh Unbreakable Bond Revealed, Check Now!

Shraddha Arya and Anjum Shaikh are Indian television actors who are well-known for their work in the Indian entertainment industry. Shraddha Arya is well known for her role as Preeta Arora in the iconic TV series Kundali Bhagya. At the same time, Anjum Shaikh is noted for portraying Preeta’s sister, Shrishti Arora, in the same series. Shraddha Arya and Anjum Shaikh have a loving and supportive connection away from the screen. They often share images and videos on social media, demonstrating their friendship and camaraderie. Today, Shraddha Arya shared a series of herself with her off-screen BFF Anjum Shaikh of fun moments together on Instagram. Take a look below-

Shraddha Arya And Anjum Shaikh’s Together Moments-

The Television diva shared a picture series of herself with her BFF, Anjum Shaikh, on Instagram. Shraddha appeared alluring in a black sequin dress. The outfit features a black strappy, cowl neckline and a ruffled sequin embellished dress. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted ponytail hairstyle. The diva opted for nude shade makeup with matte lips. She accessories her outfit with black ear studs and a silver and diamond ring.

Her BFF Anjum Shaikh opted for a simple look as she opted for an orange, pink, white, and black high collar, flared full-sleeved shirt paired with black jeans. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted straight hairstyle. The diva applied heavy base makeup with black eyeshadow and peach matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with silver ear hoops and a ring. The duo shares moments in the pictures, with close appearances and quirky facial expressions.

What do you think about Shraddha and Anjum Bestie's appearance?