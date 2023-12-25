Spread Your Charm This Christmas In Sarees Like Ankita Lokhande, Tina Datta & Shraddha Arya

The Christmas fever is high among the people in the country. We can see everyday celebrations and parties. Among everything, the outfit you wear takes center stage at events and parties. But before that, you need to visit the church. So, take inspiration from Ankita Lokhande, Tina Datta, and Shraddha Arya to embrace saree looks.

Ankita Lokhande

Embrace the beauty of six yards like Ankita Lokhande in the green tissue saree with a modern twist. The diva wore a green sheer tissue saree paired with a halter neck contrasting blue blouse. She elevates her look with simplicity and minimal desi makeup. Most importantly, she adorns her look with her beautiful smile.

Tina Datta

Get the desi girl vibe in a saree that looks like Tina Datta. The diva wore an attractive beige-brown silk saree. The beautiful floral prints look stylish. She pairs her look with the silver and gold embellished butterfly neckline blouse. The diva adds an extra dose of glamour with her bold makeup and accessories.

Shraddha Arya

Be the princess of the town like Shraddha Arya. The diva wore a beautiful blue tissue saree embellished with gold embroidery all over. She pairs her look with a square neckline blouse, increasing the sensuality bar. With her styling sense, the actress exudes princess vibes.

So, whose saree look are you choosing this Christmas? Drop your choice below.