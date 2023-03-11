Sriti Jha and Mouni Roy, the leading divas from the television industry do not fail to give us goals with their everyday posts on their social media handles. The actresses have time and again been on the public radar given their amazing performances on the screen and off-duty too. The stars are avid social media users too, and have now gotten us amused with their latest sunshine moments on Instagram.

Sriti Jha, who owns a whopping number of fan following on her Instagram handle, took to her Instagram handle to share a set of photo series, from an event. Looking absolutely stunner in her one shouldered puffed sleeved crop top and long black flared skirt, the actress rounded it off with short wavy hair teamed with dewy soft eyes, filled-in eyebrows and nude pink lips. She completed the look with beaded neckpiece. In the pictures, we can see her posing at the event venue, where she arrived before the sundown, and getting clicked as she cherishes the golden hour.

Mouni Roy dropped a set of pictures from her Florida tour. The actress is currently busy visiting places all across the globe to lead their ongoing tour. However coming back to her recent pictures, we can see Mouni wearing a beautiful white crop top along with mini skirt. She clubbed the look with her long wavy hair, smokey eyes and nude lips. Getting all sunkissed as she poses in her balcony, the actress gave us rampant goals.

Here take a look-

