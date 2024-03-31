Sriti Jha Radiates Timeless Elegance In White Kurta With Pastel Dupatta

Hold seats flock because Sriti Jha is here to go makes hearts aflutter with her timeless elegance in a traditional flair. The TV Bahu is known for her captivating on-screen performance as well as her fashion sense off-screen. With her exquisite sense, she transforms every look into a masterpiece, making her an inspiration for fans, followers and fashion enthusiasts. However, with her recent desi style, she has left fans spellbound donning a white kurta with a pastel dupatta.

Sriti Jha’s Timeless Elegance

In the shared photos, the Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actress dons a simple white kurta featuring small golden sequin embellished and a hanging detail around her neckline, adding desi touch. To create a mesmerizing glimpse, Sriti opts for a dual color pastel dupatta embellished with thin golden threadwork in dignal angles. The sheer dupatta contrasts breathtakingly with the white kurta, making it a spellbound appearance.

Sriti continues to slay with the attention to details as she opts for sparkling jhumkas, elevating her timeless elegance. The radiant glow on her face with shiny red cheeks aand dewy base suits her style. The glossy lipstick beautifully defines her lucious lips. While the bold black eyeliner accentuates the beauty of her eyes. With her black bindi and open tresses styled in curls, she looks nothing short of a desi princess.

That’s not all! It was Sriti’s charismatic smile and sparkling eyes that made these pictures look lively and we can’t get over her timeless magic.

Did you like Sriti Jha’s timeless magic in kurta? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.