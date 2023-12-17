Sriti Jha turns muse in blue saree, fans in awe

Sriti Jha, renowned for her role in Kumkum Bhagya, recently graced her Instagram followers with a mesmerizing mirror selfie that has left fans in awe. The actress looked absolutely stunning in a beautiful blue sheer saree, adorned with a broad border featuring intricate stripe work. Sriti effortlessly showcased the perfect blend of traditional elegance and contemporary style in this captivating ensemble.

Her short wavy hairdo, worn open, added a touch of modernity to the classic attire. Sriti complemented the look with subtle yet impactful details, including a beautiful bindi, sleek eyebrows, and nude pink lips, enhancing her natural beauty. To complete the ensemble, the actress adorned a pair of gorgeous drop earrings, adding a hint of glamour to the overall look.

Capturing the moment with a mirror selfie, Sriti shared a poetic caption alongside the image, “चिपक रहा है बदन पर लहू से पैराहन हमारे जैब को अब हाजत-ए-रफ़ू क्या है” (My body is adorned with the blood-soaked garment, what need do I have for the pocket now?). The post not only showcases Sriti Jha’s impeccable fashion sense but also highlights her poetic and introspective side, leaving her fans enchanted and appreciative of the actress’s multifaceted talent.

Check out photos:



Netizens’ Reactions

One wrote, “clever girl…. during the break you find time to read books ….👏😍❤️ Sriti you are the best actress on TV”

Another wrote, “ultimate poet and performer ma’am”

Sriti Jha’s posts always turn out to our everyday inspiration. With her dreamy divine photos to her adventurous moments during her travel, the diva has always kept her fans motivated on social media. She has earned a huge fan following to date. She currently has 2.5 million followers on her social media.