Sriti Jha’s These Qualities Make Her The Best Actress In Town, Find Here

Sriti Jha is one of the most loved and popular actresses in the Indian television world right now. With her impactful performance on screen, she rules over the audience’s hearts. Currently, the actress appears as Amruta in Zee TV’s popular show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye alongside her real-life best friend, Arjit Taneja. Yet again, the actress is winning hearts with her on-screen performance. Here, check out what qualities make her the best actress in the town.

On Saturday, 10 August, Sriti shared a couple of stories showcasing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of her ongoing show. The first story features Sriti sitting and wondering about something during the shoot. In a tangerine yellow saree, the actress looked beautiful. Cinematographer Hrishikesh Gandhi uploaded these glimpses of his story, revealing the qualities that make Sriti the best actress. In the text, he wrote, “I hv near see a humble & a brilliant actress like u!! God bless u always. (With a red heart).” In the next story, the cinematographer praises Sriti, Arjit Taneja, and Hemangi Kavi-Dhumal, stating, “The most beautiful bunch of actors.” Re-sharing these photos, Sriti expressed her gratitude and love.

Undoubtedly, Sriti Jha is the best actress. Her qualities include humility, beauty, acting talent, facial expressions, grace to carry every look, softness in her voice, and many more. These all make it evident that she has been winning hearts as an actress. She rose to fame with her character of Pragya in the popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya.