Step Up Your Style With Rubina Dilaik’s Trendy Co-ord Set For Casual Outing

When it comes to fashion, girls have a lot to offer. Co-ord sets have become the new trend amongst actresses. We’ve often seen celebrities donning ultra-comfy co-ord sets during their public appearances. Recently, the television actress Rubina Dilaik share pictures of herself in a stunning co-ord set. This stylish yet comfortable outfit is a perfect outfit for a casual outing with friends. Take a look at the photos below-

Rubina Dilaik’s White Co-ord Set-

For your casual outing, the diva makes a strong statement of a co-ord set. The white background with pink and orange embroidery, loose full sleeves, and side-cuts straight kurta with a striking appearance. The pairs with flared dhoti style pants are a great choice for a cohesive and put-together look without much effort. The outfit is from the Bunaai fashion label, and it cost Rs. 2,600.

Rubina Dilaik’s Hair And Makeup-

For hair, she styles her look with middle-partition wavy open tresses, adding to her effortlessly sophisticated look. Rubina goes for minimal makeup with brown creamy lip color to compliment her edgy attire. She complements her outfit with simple accessories, such as long silver earrings, sunglasses, a wristwatch, a ring, and a bindi, and pairs them with white heels, which enhances the whole look. In photos, she flaunts her classy style with dashing expressions.

Whether heading for a brunch date, a shopping trip, or a casual hangout with friends, Rubina Dilaik’s trendy set can effortlessly elevate your fashion game, making you stand out with confidence and style.

