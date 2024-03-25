Style Showdown: Munmun Dutta Or Sumbul Touqeer: Who Rocked The Blue Gown Look?

Munmun Dutta and Sumbul Touqeer are well-known for their trendy appearances, acting abilities, and glittery on-screen personas. They are also well-known in the fashion industry for inspiring fans around the country with their trend-setting outfit choices. Their broad fashion selection ranges from flashy evening gowns to effortlessly contemporary streetwear. They can effortlessly change up their style, exhibiting their versatility. Their impeccable style and ability to pull off any look with elegance and grace always fascinate audiences.

Munmun Dutta And Sumbul Touqeer’s Blue Gown Appearance-

Munmun Dutta In Blue Gown

The TMKOC actress looks spectacular in a blue gown and shared a video of herself as she appeared in a blue one-shoulder ¾ length sleeves, asymmetric neckline, bust fitted, ruched elastic pleated bodycon gown. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted, wavy, open hairstyle. The diva did her glam makeup with shimmery pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, white kajal, pink shimmery blushy cheeks, and pink glossy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with long silver earrings, a silver and gold ring, and a diamond bracelet.

Sumbul Touqeer In Blue Sequin Gown

The Kavya actress looks alluring in a blue sequin gown and posted pictures of herself on Instagram. The actress opted for a royal blue one-shoulder asymmetric neckline, sheer plunging midriff, and an attached straight skirt sequin-embellished with a flared gown. The outfit is from DL Maya. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted front curly bangs, puffed and rest open curly tresses. The actress applied minimal makeup with blue shimmery eyeshadow and brown matte lips. She accessories her outfit with silver earrings and paired with hair accessory by Shrustar.

The divas look stunning in their blue gowns; we’re not sure who slayed in a blue gown.

What do you think about their gown appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.