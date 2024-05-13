Style Wars: Munmun Dutta vs. Sunayana Fozdar: Whose Western Outfit Will You Choose for This Summer Season

Munmun Dutta and Sunayana Fozdar, stars of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, appear to be fashion icons. As Babita Ji and Anjali Mehta, the stars have been at the forefront with their finely honed acting skills. Both actresses have garnered a lot of affection and praise from the Indian audience, considering their work in the program’s longest-running and India’s most favorite daily soap. Today, the divas came together for a fashion battle in Western outfits, perfect for summer vacation.

Munmun Dutta and Sunayana Fozdar’s Western Outfits for Summer Season-

Munmun Dutta

Munmun Dutta looks dazzling in this purple-pink mini-dress. The dress features a halter neckline that gives a 90s feel to her outfit. It is a dropped ruffled flared layered sleeves. However, the dress is purple-pink, with a laser cut all over the mini-flared dress.

She completed the outfit with a half-tied puffed ponytail hairstyle, loose wavy rest open hair, front loose bangs, glam makeup with pink eyeshadow, fluttery lashes, shimmery highlighted cheekbones and peach glossy lips. She opted for multi-colored long earrings, silver and diamond rings, and blue stilettos to compliment his look.

Sunayana Fozadar

Sunayana chose a summer-inspired dress, which adds just the right amount of drama. The outfit features a lapel-style collar, colored floral embroidery with matching half-sleeves, a front bust button attached, and a flared pleated off-white dress; it is a striking statement of sophistication and style that commands attention.

She rounded off her look with a side-parted open straight hairstyle, nude shade makeup with peach eyeshadow, and creamy lips. To compliment her outfit, the actress opted for a red bindi, an oxidized nose pin, earrings, and a kada, a perfect ensemble for this summer season.

Ultimately, it comes down to individual taste and what makes you feel confident and comfortable. Whether you prefer Munmun Dutta’s sophisticated elegance or Sunayana Fozdar’s playful charm, both actresses offer inspiring choices for the summer season.