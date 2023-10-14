Television | Celebrities

The fashion industry changes every day; there is always a new style in the trend, and if you want to go with the trend, then ditch the old-fashioned normal top-wear options and jump to some cool fashion and style your casual denim jeans pairing with the funky tops inspired from TV stars Niti Taylor, Palak Sindhwani and Pranali Rathod.

Niti Taylor’s Denim Jeans Style

For a cool and classy look, Niti Taylor styles casual blue denim jeans with the comfort of pink loose shirts, creating a trendy fashion. She keeps it simple and sassy with the black glasses, wristwatch, and floral jutis. This can be your go-to comfort choice wherever you go.

Palak Sindhwani’s Ripped Denim Jeans Style

TMKOC’S gorgeous Palak teaches to be that hot chic in the town with her casual denim style. The actress pairs her high-waist ripped denim jeans with the sweetheart white slip crop top. Keeping it simple, the actress styles her appearance with rosy makeup and curls.

Pranali Rathod’s Denim Jeans Style

Be the heartthrob of the group with your fashion choices, just like Pranali Rathod. The actress styles herself in black low-waist denim jeans paired with the beautiful maroon slip crop top. With an open hairstyle and minimal makeup, she completes her glam.

