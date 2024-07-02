Sumbul Touqeer And Mishkat Varma’s Cute ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ Video Is The Best To Celebrate The New Milestone of Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Actors Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma are a rage and are much loved by the audiences when it comes to their portrayals in the lead roles of Kavya and Adhiraj in Sony TV’s show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. Produced by DJ’s – A Creative Unit, the show recently achieved yet another milestone of completing 200 episodes. Lead actor Sumbul Touqeer took to Instagram instantly to celebrate this moment and massive achievement. On the occasion, Sumbul shared the video of their first interaction as Adhiraj and Kavya, during a mockshoot.

Well, the video will simply blow you out of your mind!! It has Mishkat and Sumbul indulging in a ‘Chai date’, where their expressions are to be seen and enjoyed. As the Jodi of the show, they are mindblowing in this video shoot.

This ‘Chai Pe Cute Charcha’ of Mishkat and Sumbul has made the day for all the Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon fans.

Have you not watched this video yet? Well, brace yourself for some mind-blowing chemistry coming your way of Adhiraj and Kavya!!

Check it here.

Sumbul writes,

200 Episodes of this Very Special Show

Here’s a glimpse of our first interaction together as Adhiraj and Kavya ….. The Mockshoot🫶🏻🦋

And for the team of Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, all the very best for 200 and wish you luck for many more in future!!