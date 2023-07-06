ADVERTISEMENT
Sumbul Touqeer Couldn't Stop Gushing; Know Why

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Jul,2023 10:30:21
Sumbul Touqeer Couldn't Stop Gushing; Know Why

Sumbul Touqeer is a heartthrob in the Television world. The actress began her career at a very young age. In contrast, she got her first lead role in the show Imlie at the age of 19, and she soon became a household name with her amazing performance onscreen. The diva in her late Instagram dump couldn’t stop gushing. Let’s check out the reason behind it.

What Makes Sumbul Touqeer So Happy?

The actress took to her Instagram and shared pictures with a trophy in her hand. The diva seems happy and can’t stop gushing because she has won an award for acting in the Television world. On the award, it is written, “Star Eminence Sumbul Touqeer Most Versatile Actor Of The Year.”

Undoubtedly, the actress couldn’t stop gushing as she won such a great honor, making her feel more confident and motivated to work better and excel in her career. She thanked her fans in the caption. And her caption read, “Thank you so much, everyone (with a red heart).”

In the picture, the actress can be seen wearing a casual outfit. She donned a tangerine tank top paired with blue high-waist denim pants. Her open hairstyle and simplicity rounded her look. The diva gave a bright smile at the trophy.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

