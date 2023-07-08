Sumbul Touqeer gets a 'reality check' on the shooting sets, watch

Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer is a renowned name in the Telly world. With her role as Imlie in the Star Plus show, Imlie made her a household name with her amazing acting skills and personality. Though she is not working on any serial right now, she has to do other projects. Everyone thinks shooting is fun and easy. But the diva took to her Instagram and revealed the reality behind a shoot.

Sumbul Touqeer Reveals Reality Behind Shoot

The actress re-shared a story shared by the interviewer named AR Radhika on her Instagram story. In the shred video, Sumbul Touqeer is seen with a broom in her hand and adjusting the thing in her vanity van. The actress was adjusting the space and cleaning it to shoot for her interview.

In her story, Radhika wrote, “Meanwhile @sumbul_touqeer Haha fun chatting cutie.” In contrast, the diva wore a multicolor-striped crop top with high-west denim pants. This shows whether you are an actress or a common girl, you have to work in times of emergency.

Sumbul Touqeer is very grounded and loving. She is always happy and cool. Her antics make one go drooling over her personality and bubbliness. You won’t get bored watching as she is full of fun and entertainment.

