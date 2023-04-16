Sumbul Touqeer astounds fans with her latest fashion photoshoot in pink avatar. The actress holds a huge fanbase on her Instagram. All thanks to her regular posts and updates. As of now, the actress has been giving her fandom fashion cues straight from her Instagram handle, with a barbiecore toast. Scroll down beneath to check on her OOTD.

Sumbul Touqeer shares classy fashion photoshoot on Instagram

Sumbul Touqeer took to her Instagram handle to share a set of stunning pictures from her latest fashion photoshoot. The actress looked all grand and beautiful in her pink barbiecore attire. The diva can be seen wearing a stylish pink deep neck bralette that she teamed with micro mini pink skirt. The actress kept her chic personality on the right vibe giving her fans some mandatory fashion goals.

For makeup, the actress amped it up with blue metallic eyeshadow look. She rounded it off with pink tinted lips. She rounded it off with a pair of beautiful pink drop earrings. Her hair looked perfect as she tied it in a sleek bun.

Sumbul Touqeer in Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer rose to fame after playing the lead character of Imlie Tripathi in the popular Indian television drama series “Imlie”. Produced by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain, the show premiered on Star Plus on November 16, 2020. Sumbul’s portrayal of Imlie, a young girl from a rural background who faces numerous challenges as she adjusts to modern society, received immense praise from the viewers. The show was a commercial success and helped Sumbul gain more recognition in the Indian entertainment industry. Alongside Sumbul, the show also featured prominent actors like Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh in significant roles.