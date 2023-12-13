Sumbul Touqeer goes barbiecore in pink corset gown, see photos

Television sensation Sumbul Touqeer, widely recognized for her captivating roles in Hindi television and film, recently graced her Instagram followers with a breathtaking display of elegance. The Bigg Boss fame star shared a series of pictures showcasing her adorned in a mesmerizing pink embellished corset gown from the renowned Riddhi Jain label.

Decoding Sumbul’s look

The gown, featuring a corset bodice and a flowing pleated tulle skirt from the waist, accentuated Sumbul’s regal charm. Completing her look with a sophisticated side-parted sleek ponytail, Sumbul exuded grace. The actress opted for a subtle yet striking makeup palette, featuring sleek eyebrows, dewy winged dramatic eyes, and complementing nude pink lips. Adding a touch of finesse, she adorned floral ear studs that perfectly complemented her ensemble. The overall effect was nothing short of a modern-day princess, radiating sheer beauty in the stunning pink gown.

Sumbul’s glorious work front

Born on November 15, 2003, Sumbul Touqeer has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Her notable roles include portraying Imlie in StarPlus’s TV series “Imlie” (2020) and IAS Kavya Bansal in Sony Entertainment Television’s TV series “Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon” (2023). In a historic moment, Sumbul, in 2022, became the youngest contestant across all language versions of Bigg Boss to complete 100 days in the Bigg Boss house during the 16th season, where she secured the 7th position.

Venturing into the silver screen, Sumbul made her film debut in Anubhav Sinha’s Hindi film “Article 15” (2019), where she portrayed the character of Amali. With her talent, charm, and stylish appearances like the recent pink gown extravaganza, Sumbul Touqeer continues to capture the hearts of her audience.