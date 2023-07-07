Sumbul Touqeer Pairs Up With Sumedh Mudgalkar For Sazishen; Check Out

One of the most loved and famous performing artists, Sumbul Touqeer has ruled the Television world with her acting skills. She rose to fame after appearing in the show Imlie as a lead actress. She also won millions of hearts after appearing on Bigg Boss. And now she is up for her new project. Let’s check it out.

In contrast, the actress is now being paired with the TV world’s Famous star Sumedh Mudgalkar for a new project. Sumbul Touqeer and Sumedh Mudgalkar have been paired for a music video. It will be interesting to see their chemistry. The duo is paired for the first time for a music video Sazishen.

The amazing song is sung by Inaam, and it is directed by Digvvijay Singh and Choreographed by Raju & Shabana.” However, the release date of the music video has not been revealed. But as you see the poster, it seems the duo are mesmerized by each other’s presence. Sumedh looked dapper in a black jacket and t-shirt, while Sumbul was a beauty in a floral outfit; she captioned her post, “MOHABBAT KO SAZISHON Ki PARVAAH NAHI Hoti.”

Sumbul is a top choice of brands and advertisers. Her fan following has made her the star she is today.

What is your opinion? Please share with us in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.