Traditional Outfits To Style From Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Actress Sumbul Touqeer For Ramadan Iftar Look

The stunning Sumbul Touqeer is a young and talented actress on Indian television. With her acting skills, she has become a household name. At present, she plays the role of Kavya in the show Kavya Ek Jazbaa EK Junoon. As Ramzan month is going on, take cues to style yourself in simple looks for Ramadan Iftar.

1) Simple Red Organza

Opt for a simple red salwar suit set, including a long kurta with small embellishments around the neckline. You can pair it with matching plain pants, and the organza dupatta completes her look. You will look beautiful even without any accessories or makeup.

2) Silk Glam

A contrasting pair of pink and green always wins hearts. The green sleeveless kurta with silk work looks enchanting with the hot pink pants and heavily embroidered dupatta. The sparkling makeup can light up your look for Iftar.

3) Black Chikankari

If you are fed up with shine and glitter, pick a plain cotton kurta embellished with white chikankari work. The matching pajama and dupatta complete her simple yet attractive look.

4) Sharara Show

For those who have enough time, pick this beautiful, simple sharara set, which includes a plain red kurta contrasting with a white sharara pajama and white dupatta, adding an extra dose of sophistication.

