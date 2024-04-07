Sumbul Touqeer Embrace Naagin Charm In A Blue And White Cut-Out Dress, See Pics!

Sumbul Touqeer, the talented, gorgeous actress from the entertainment industry, never fails to impress us. She is a social media enthusiast who spends most of her time on Instagram but is frequently distracted by her photography. On the other hand, Sumbul entertains her admirers with images and videos whenever she has time. Her latest Instagram post is the sweetest thing on the internet, as she flaunts her trendy look in a blue and white cut-out dress. So, let us check it out.

Sumbul Touqeer’s White And Blue Mini Dress Appearance-

Sumbul Touqeer’s fashion choices are always unique and intriguing. In her recent Instagram post, she looks absolutely stunning in a blue and white cut-out dress, radiating charm and elegance with her chic ensemble. The dress features a striking combination of blue and white striped pattern with a round neckline, sleeveless and side midriff cut-out design, and a mini dress adding a modern and edgy twist to the classic silhouette, showcasing Sumbul’s fashionable sensibilities.

Her hair is styled in middle-parted puffed half-tied and rest-open tresses, adding to the overall allure of the outfit. For makeup, Sumbul chooses a fresh and natural look, with glowing skin, soft shimmery eyeshadow, and a nude lip color that enhances her features with understated elegance. Accessorizing with minimalistic yet stylish jewelry, Sumbul opts for a delicate naagin-shaped headpiece silver bindis paired with grey and black socks that complement the chicness of her ensemble and posed in the metro.

Did you like Sumbul’s stunning Naagin avatar? Let us know your views in the comment box, and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.