The charming Sumbul Touqeer is a young television actress who rose to fame with Imlie. She is currently ruling over the hearts of the audience with her stint as an IAS officer Kavya in Sony TV’s popular show Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon alongside Mishkat Verma. Besides her busy schedule, the social media bug often treats her fans with insights into her personal and professional life. And now, she reveals some interesting lesser-known facts about her that you didn’t know before.

Lesser Known Facts About Kavya Fame Sumbul Touqeer

On Tuesday morning, Sumbul took to her Instagram handle and shared some interesting, lesser-known facts about herself in her story. She dropped a photo of herself from the event she attended a couple of days ago, wearing a white waistcoat paired with high-waisted trousers, which gave her chic and bossy vibes. With the golden accessories, she completed her look stunningly.

However, Sumbul answered a few questions in the photo. Talking about her age, the actress refused to reveal that detail. But she revealed the last thing she drank was coffee. For the next question about her hometown, she said it’s Katni. When asked about the last time she cried, Sumbul had a quirky reply saying, “Kya pata .”The most funny thing she said is her middle name is Dhinchak Dhinchak.

Furthermore, Sumbul shared the number of siblings she has, which is 2. The last song she listened to was Buddhu Sa Man. And her favorite food is french fries. Lastly, she is a Scorpion.

