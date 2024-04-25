Inside Sumbul Touqeer- Mishkat Verma Starrer ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’ 150 Episode Celebration

Sony TV’s popular show Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon—completed the milestone of 150 episodes a couple of days ago. However, the celebration continues. The lead cast members, Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, celebrated this achievement by cutting a beautiful cake. Sumbul plays the role of Kavya, and Mishkat plays the role of Adhiraj

Taking it to his Instagram handle, Mishkat Verma re-shared a glimpse of the beautiful cake from the handle @sanampatrisserie, the one who made this special cake. Well, this was not a normal cake, but it had a quote in golden words, ‘ 150 of Sumish as Adya’. The cake also had Sumbul and Mishkat’s cute photo hugging each other. The roses on the cake looked dreamy, and this celebration of achievement was special, with just cutting the cake and enjoying the success.

Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma starrer Kavya also features stars like Govind Pandey, Rudrakshi Gupta, Varun Kasturia, Chandresh Singh, and many others. The show premiered for the first time on 25th September 2023 on Sony Entertainment Television, and it is continuing to entertain the audience. It is produced by Deeya Singh and Tony Singh under D J’s a Creative Unit.

“Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon” is about an IAS officer named Kavya who falls in love with Adiraj. Despite facing opposition from his political family, she marries him and remains determined to protect him from their schemes. Her unwavering strength is truly inspiring. This captivating story is sure to leave you feeling moved and inspired.