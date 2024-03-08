Chic Comfort: Sumbul Touqeer Embraces Leisure In A Green Ruffle Dress; Check Now!

Sumbul Touqeer is a young Indian actress who is well-known for her roles in Hindi television series. The brilliant, gorgeous, and cheerful actress from the entertainment industry never fails to impress us. She is a social media enthusiast who spends most of her time on Instagram. On the other hand, Sumbul entertains her admirers with images and videos whenever she has time. Her fashion sense perfectly blends sophistication, trendiness, and individuality. And her latest Instagram post is the sweetest thing on the internet. Today, she posted a photo series of herself relaxing at home in a green ruffle dress. Take a look below.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Green Ruffle Dress Appearance-

The Kavya actress looks gorgeous in a green ruffle mini dress and posted pictures on Instagram. She donned a green sweetheart neckline, flared ruffle sleeves, and a midriff ruched pleated with an attached layered ruffled pleated mini dress. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy hairstyle. The actress opted for brown-shade makeup with matte lips. She paired her outfit with a gold necklace, a bracelet, and a silver ring. In the pictures, she is seen smiling, reading books, and giving cute poses candidly.

