Since Sumbul Touqeer participated in the show Bigg Boss, the actress has garnered love at Infinite. The actress now holds a legion of fans nationwide, and the craze is viable when we see her Instagram. As of now, the actress has made her fans rejuvenated after she announced a room tour in the latest video on Instagram.

Sumbul Touqeer shares candid video on Instagram stories, announcing room tour

Sumbul Touqeer shared a candid video on her Instagram on Thursday. The actress can be seen having a moment with a friend. In the video, the friend, who looks gorgeous in her salwar, announces that they will soon come up with Sumbul’s exclusive room tour for the fans. Sumbul looked all bright and shining as she kept smiling in the video.

Here take a look-

Work Front

In the 2017 television series “Ishqbaaz,” she rendered her professional debut as the young Anika. She has since appeared in several other television programs, including “Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala” and “Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.”

In the Star Plus television programme “Imlie” that aired in 2020, Sumbul Touqeer portrayed the main character. She played the role of Malini, Aditya’s first wife, who battles her husband’s growing affection for Imlie, a village girl. The audience praised her performance in the show highly.

Post that, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 16. The actress showcased her versatility in the show, articulating her rapping skills. As of now, she was last seen in the teaser of Entertainment Ki Raat- Housefull.