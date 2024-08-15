Sumbul Touqeer’s Bold Blouse Design Sets New Trends, Take Cues

Sumbul Touqeer is a popular actress currently appearing in Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. The actress effortlessly combines tradition and modernity with her love for sarees paired with bold blouse designs. Her six-yard saree fashion choices reflect a unique blend of elegance and daring style, where classic drapes meet contemporary cuts. This makes her shine bright in the world of fashion and sets new trends for the modern generation. Check out her five bold blouse design collections.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Bold Blouse Designs

Check out Sumbul Touqeer’s Bold blouse designs, from bralette-like to plunging bold blouse designs.

1) Bralette-like Bold Blouse Design

Unveil your bold and fierce side like Sumbul in this stunning black see-through saree. The border of the saree features sparkling sequins and floral embellishments, adding a statement touch. The actress’s bold choice of bralette-like black blouse design set a new trend to rock the six-yard elegance with a modern twist. The slip sleeves enhance her overall appearance. Her beautiful open hairstyle, huge dangles, and minimal makeup complement her look.

2) Square-neckline Satin Bold Blouse Design

Elevate your traditional collection with this classy, satin, shiny, plain blue saree. The actress adds a bold and beautiful touch to her saree by pairing the matching blouse with a square-neckline bold blouse design featuring strappy sleeves accentuating her beautiful shoulders. Her straight, open hairstyle, golden statement earrings, and subtle makeup make her appearance perfect.

3) V-neckline Glittery Bold Blouse Design

Sumbul looks gorgeous in this simple tie-dye plain blue satin saree, which the actress styles with her exquisite blouse. She opts for a sleeveless glittery black bold blouse design with a v-neckline, combining modern sparkle with vintage allure. Keeping her hair open, styled in beautiful curls, and huge oxidized jhumkas elevates Sumbul’s overall appearance, making it a must-have.

4) Off-shoulder Embellished Bold Blouse Design

Ditch the tradition of a simple blouse like Sumbul in this lehenga look. The actress wore a beautiful yellow lehenga, including a netted skirt featuring diamond and golden thread work, teamed with a matching blouse that features a bold off-shoulder blouse design. The thin slip and hanging details add an extra dose of glamour. At the same time, the intricate embellishments looked attractive. The actress flaunts her beautiful shoulders and collarbones in this off-shoulder blouse. The actress looks wow with a diamond and golden choker necklace and earrings. At the same time, the dense curls hairstyle elevates her appearance.

5) Plunging-neckline Sleeveless Bold Blouse Design

Uplift your glam in this indo-western peach saree featuring beautiful intricate bead embellishments around the waist and shoulder. The actress styles her look with a matching plunging neckline and bold blouse design featuring intricate threadwork and geometric patterns. With her open hairstyle and oxidized huge jhumkas, the actress looks oh-so-wow.