Sumbul Touqeer’s BTS Mirror Selfies Are Too Cute, Sneak Peek

Sumbul Touqeer never misses a chance to grab our attention. In her latest dump, the diva shares a mirror selfie from the sets of her shoot. Check out the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
Sumbul Touqeer’s BTS Mirror Selfies Are Too Cute, Sneak Peek credit: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Sumbul Touqeer is a heartthrob actress in the town who rules over hearts with her stints in the industry. Apart from that, her social media presence makes her the talk of the town. From traveling to new places to working on new projects, she shares every detail with her fans.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Mirror Selfies In Latest Dump

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sumbul drops a couple of mirror selfies with her audience. In the first shared image, Sumbul can be seen wearing a beautiful lehenga set. The hashtag ITA2023 makes it clear that this BTS image is from the ITA awards. The Kavya actress embraces her ethnicity in an enchanting glam in this mirror selfie.

Sumbul Touqeer's BTS Mirror Selfies Are Too Cute, Sneak Peek 873234

Sumbul Touqeer's BTS Mirror Selfies Are Too Cute, Sneak Peek 873235

In the next photo, Sumbul drops a photo from the sets of her show Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. She can be seen posing cute for the mirror selfie in the same glam as her character ‘Kavya’ in the show. The social media sensation never fails to treat her fans with a glimpse inside her personal and professional life.

Both the mirror selfies are too cute to handle, and we can’t resist her charm in the photos. Sumbul’s Instagram feed is undoubtedly a treat for fans. Did you like Sumbul Touqeer’s mirror selfies? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below.

