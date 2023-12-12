Sumbul Touqeer’s BTS Mirror Selfies Are Too Cute, Sneak Peek

Sumbul Touqeer is a heartthrob actress in the town who rules over hearts with her stints in the industry. Apart from that, her social media presence makes her the talk of the town. From traveling to new places to working on new projects, she shares every detail with her fans.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Mirror Selfies In Latest Dump

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sumbul drops a couple of mirror selfies with her audience. In the first shared image, Sumbul can be seen wearing a beautiful lehenga set. The hashtag ITA2023 makes it clear that this BTS image is from the ITA awards. The Kavya actress embraces her ethnicity in an enchanting glam in this mirror selfie.

In the next photo, Sumbul drops a photo from the sets of her show Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. She can be seen posing cute for the mirror selfie in the same glam as her character ‘Kavya’ in the show. The social media sensation never fails to treat her fans with a glimpse inside her personal and professional life.

Both the mirror selfies are too cute to handle, and we can’t resist her charm in the photos. Sumbul’s Instagram feed is undoubtedly a treat for fans. Did you like Sumbul Touqeer’s mirror selfies? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below.