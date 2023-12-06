Sumbul Touqeer’s Orange Chikankari Kurta Set Is A ‘Gorgeous’ Go-to Outfit

Sumbul Touqeer is one of the most loved actresses in the town. The diva never fails to rule over hearts with her charming fashion choices. She has often shown examples of her stunning fashion, from western dresses to traditional drapes. However, today’s chikankari kurta set is a perfect go-to outfit. Let’s take a closer look.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Orange Kurta Set

Embracing her ethnicity, the Kavya actress wears a beautiful orange kurta with beautiful floral chikankari embroidery paired with pink pajamas. With a contrasting pink net dupatta embellished with small embroideries, it looks beautiful. This simple yet attractive traditional looks nothing short of a perfect go-to option for comfort and style. The bright and light combination shines like a wow.

To add an extra dose of sophistication, Sumbul opts for small earrings. The statement simple watch complements her look. With the beautiful bracelet in her hand, Sumbul gives her look a refreshing touch. The side part open hairstyle gives her look a simple and gorgeous touch. The black bindi complements her desi-ness. The dewy makeup, rosy cheeks, and pink lips look beautiful.

In the photos, Sumbul Touqueer spreads her charm with a beautiful smile and mesmerizing ‘aadaye’; we can’t resist her sunkissed glow.

Did you like Sumbul Touqeer’s orange kurta set? What is your reaction to this? Share in the comments.