Sumedh Mudgalkar Flaunts Modern-day Vibes In Black Cap T-shirt And Trousers

Sumedh Mudgalkar is a well known star in the town. In the recent picture, the actress serves modern-day vibes in a cap t-shirt and trousers. Check out the photo.

Radhakrishn fame actor Sumedh Mudgalkar is a heartthrob in the Indian television industry. With his role as Krishna, he garnered massive love, and not to forget to mention he portrayed his role with all his skills. However, other than that, the actor is known for his fashion book, and this street style in cap t-shirts and trousers is new to add to the wardrobe.

Sumedh Mudgalkar’s Street Style

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sumedh shared a photo from the garden. In the image, he can be seen wearing a black cap t-shirt paired with black trousers, making a perfect go-to outfit. The comfort of his outfit is clear with his sitting style. With the chunky, colorful shoes, he adds some colors to his glam.

Sumedh Mudgalkar Flaunts Modern-day Vibes In Black Cap T-shirt And Trousers 854872

But wait, there is more! He opts for a white and blue cap on his head, giving him modern-day vibes. The stylish watch in his hand adds an extra dose of sophistication. In the all black outfit, Sumedh Mudgalkar shows his stunning physique. In the photo, he can be seen wandering amidst the beauty of nature. While in the caption, he expressed his valuable thought that the problem is within us, and the solution is within us.

Did you like Sumedh Mudgalkar’s street style in the latest Instagram photo? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.

